Getty/GOAL
Liverpool board take their side! Reds chiefs make huge decision on whether to back Mohamed Salah or Arne Slot after Egyptians explosive outburst as poor results continue
Frustrated Salah taking in Liverpool bench duty
It has been pointed out, by a number of prominent figures that boast strong professional ties to Liverpool, that nobody will ever be bigger than the club. Salah has been bluntly reminded of that point, with the 33-year-old considered to have allowed ego to get the better of him.
He has, after being named among the substitutes in three successive games, suggested that his past achievements should guarantee a starting berth. Salah is, however, among those to have struggled for form this season.
- GOAL
Explosive outburst: What Salah said
The two-time Premier League title winner is less than impressed at being forced to fill a supporting role in Slot’s current plans, with no explanation being offered as to why he has - in his opinion - become a scapegoat for their struggles.
Salah told reporters after seeing no game time off the bench in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Leeds: “I don't know why I'm sitting on the bench. It feels like the club is throwing me under the bus, that's how I feel. I think it's very clear that someone will blame me.” He went on to say of his dealings with Slot: “I have said many times that I have a good relationship with the manager, but suddenly we don't have a relationship anymore. I don't know why.”
The stunning outburst from Salah has left those behind the scenes at Anfield with some difficult decisions to make. According to talkSPORT, Reds boss Slot “has the full backing of the board” as he retains complete control when it comes to selection calls.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Liverpool board side with Slot as Salah faces being dropped
It is being suggested that Salah will be left out of Liverpool’s squad for a Champions League clash with Serie A giants Inter on Tuesday. There is also a chance that he will be forced to miss a Premier League meeting with Brighton on Saturday.
That fixture will be Salah’s last before heading off on international duty with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations. He has hinted at that contest being his last for the Reds, with the plan being to make sure that farewells are bid to a loyal fanbase at Anfield.
Salah will be forced to accept whatever fate Slot has in store for him, with talkSPORT reporting on how the Liverpool board believe that their head coach “should be given the freedom when it comes to tactical decisions and that players should react to those decisions in a professional manner”.
Salah has chosen petulance over professionalism, with many questioning his decision to speak out in public. He has every right to feel aggrieved, having also failed to make it off the bench against West Ham on November 30, but could have addressed matters behind closed doors.
- Getty Images Sport
Salah record in 2025-26: Goal numbers down as transfer talk sparked
He has only registered five goals and three assists through 19 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign, with those numbers well down for a man that has broken the 20-goal barrier in all of his eight full seasons on Merseyside - topping 30 on five occasions.
Salah last found the target in Premier League competition on November 1, against Aston Villa, with a blank being drawn across his last five outings. He is being challenged to work hard in training and play his way back into form and favour.
That may not happen as, despite signing a new two-year contract back in April, transfer talk has been sparked once again. talkSPORT are among those to report on how Saudi Pro League teams are monitoring Salah’s situation, with lucrative offers being readied in the Middle East ahead of another window of opportunity swinging open at the start of 2026.
Advertisement