Getty Images
Ex-Liverpool and Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs Celtic contract extension
Midfield experience stays at Parkhead
Celtic have secured the future of Oxlade-Chamberlain for another season as the former England international, who has won 35 caps for his country, proved to be a useful mid-season addition for the Hoops following a difficult spell in Turkey.
The veteran midfielder arrived in Glasgow earlier this year after Besiktas terminated his contract, leaving him out of football for six months. However, he quickly shook off any rustiness to become a fan favourite at Parkhead, contributing significantly to the club's late-season surge under the leadership of Martin O'Neill.
- Getty Images Sport
Impact in the Double win
Oxlade-Chamberlain's impact was immediate, as he netted a dramatic last-minute winner against Livingston on his debut to set the tone for his stay. Despite seven of his 12 appearances coming from the bench, his experience was vital as Celtic overtook Hearts on the final day of the season to retain their league title, and also lifted the Scottish Cup.
Reflecting on the success of the previous campaign, the midfielder expressed his joy at extending his stay in Scotland. "I’m delighted to be staying at Celtic for another year. It was an incredible time last season and to be part of that success in winning the league and Scottish Cup was so special," Oxlade-Chamberlain told the official club website. "I'm really excited to be back and I'm looking forward to meeting up with the boys and getting to work ahead of what will hopefully be another successful season."
Impact under Martin O'Neill
The contract extension serves as a significant show of faith from manager Martin O'Neill. The Northern Irishman, who led the Hoops to a stunning double after taking over in an interim capacity, was recently handed the job on a permanent basis. The Northern Irishman, who led the team to a Scottish Cup final victory, was keen to retain the former Premier League winner's influence in the dressing room as they prepare for a new campaign. The move also settled any speculation regarding his personal life, with his partner, Perrie Edwards, having previously voiced her support for a longer stay in Glasgow.
- Getty
Pre-season preparations begin
Celtic have yet to make any signings during the current transfer window, making this contract extension a significant piece of business for the club's recruitment strategy. The squad will now focus on their warm-up fixtures. The Scottish giants head out to Ireland this weekend before their first pre-season match against Shelbourne on Tuesday, and then on to a training camp in Portugal when Oxlade-Chamberlain will join up with the squad.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting