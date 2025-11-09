Getty Images Sport
Liverpool will be 'absolutely fine' without Ibrahima Konate as Jamie Carragher tells club not to panic over defender's expiring contract
Contract situation continues to drag on for Bayern & Real Madrid-linked Konate
Konate has established himself as a key fixture in Liverpool’s starting XI following his move from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2021. The 26-year-old has formed a strong partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds’ defence, making 147 appearances in all competitions and scoring six goals.
However, speculation remains rife regarding Konate’s future ahead of the January transfer window opening in less than two months’ time. The centre-back is into the final year on his current deal and it is up in the air as to whether he will ink fresh terms at Anfield.
German newspaper BILD are reporting that German giants Bayern Munich are tentatively weighing up whether to rival La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid by making a move for Konate, who is eligible to arrange a free transfer in January.
Liverpool told they will not 'fall apart' should Konate leave the club
But while rumours continue to swirl regarding Konate’s contract situation, Liverpool have been told they will not "fall apart" if they are forced into the transfer market to replace him.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Carragher - who made 737 appearances for Liverpool, winning 11 trophies - said: "I’d like him [Konate] to stay but if he doesn’t stay, Liverpool will sign someone else. Liverpool won’t fall apart if Konate leaves.
"He's not Virgil van Dijk. He's a good centre-back who you hope will sign, but if he doesn’t want to sign, Liverpool will be absolutely fine. He's a very good centre-back, he's a title winner at Liverpool, he's played in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. He's obviously a quality centre-back.
"It's not poor management [if he goes for free]. You can't physically make somebody sign a contract. Then it's your decision, do you keep him to the length of his contract or do you sell him?"
Reds legend Carragher wants to see more consistency from Konate
In a run which saw Liverpool lose four consecutive Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford, Konate was one of a number of players whose performances had notably dipped.
However, the ex-Sochaux man has since played a key role in helping Arne Slot’s side get back on track with victories over Aston Villa in the league and Xabi Alonso’s Real in the Champions League, with Carragher now challenging him to keep improving over the next few weeks.
"It's still only a couple of games," said Carragher, when asked about Konate’s recent displays. "He hasn't had a great start to the season and he needs to show a bit more consistency.
“He was fantastic against Real Madrid and he needs to keep that going over the next few months, it can't just be two games on the bounce.
"There’s no secrets [to picking up your form]. It’s about working harder and you become more professional. It’s on your mind constantly that you want to get back into good form and every you think tiny detail will make a difference, whether that’s what you eat, what time you go to sleep, it’s just becoming an ultra-professional on and off the pitch."
Up next for Liverpool: A trip to Man City for Pep's 1,000th game
Konate will be hoping to continue his and Liverpool’s recent revival when they travel to Manchester City in a mouth-watering league fixture on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s side have been in terrific form of late, losing just one of their last 13 games in all competitions.
The match will be extra special for Guardiola as he prepares to celebrate his 1,000th game in management against a Liverpool side who have been his biggest nemesis during his trophy-laden period in English football.
Ahead of the match, City manager Guardiola admitted he misses competing against former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, saying: "In terms of Jurgen's side or Pep's side, I think we respected each other.
"I had the feeling that Jurgen gave me a lot and I miss him. He gave me a lot in sense of, to beat that guy, how much I have to think and work and do it, to make it better."
