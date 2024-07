This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Lionel Messi ruled out of MLS All-Star Game due to horror Copa America injury - with Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez also unavailable Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerLuis SuarezInter Miami CF Lionel Messi will miss the 2024 MLS All-Star Game, with Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez also being ruled out through injury. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Argentine damaged ankle in Copa final

Uruguayan striker nursing knee problem

MLS top scorer Arango serving suspension Article continues below