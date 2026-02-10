Getty
Lionel Messi eyeing official return to Barcelona after mapping out family plan
From Barcelona to Miami: Messi's career path
Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi had hoped to be a one-club man after stepping out of the fabled La Masia academy system. The history books were rewritten with Barcelona as countless records were broken.
He registered 672 goals for the Blaugrana through 778 appearances, helping them to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. Professional ties were severed with Barca when reaching the end of a lucrative contract.
Financial problems at Camp Nou meant no extension could be agreed, with Messi heading to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. His family struggled to settle in France and another new challenge was sought after two seasons at Parc des Princes.
An invitation from David Beckham was accepted to go chasing the American dream in 2023. Messi has enhanced his standing as the most decorated player of all-time while starring in the United States - winning Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup honours.
Messi & Antonela plan return to Barcelona
Fresh terms have been agreed in South Florida, with the Messi family feeling settled in the U.S. Plans are, however, being drawn up for a retracing of steps to what remains a spiritual home.
Messi told SPORT back in November 2025: “I really want to go back there, we miss Barcelona a lot. My wife and I, the kids, are constantly talking about Barcelona and the idea of moving back. We have our house there, everything, so that's what we want. I'm really looking forward to going back to the stadium when it's finished because since I left for Paris, I haven't been back to Camp Nou, and then they moved to Montjuic.”
Will Messi move back to Barcelona once retired?
Messi recently took in a secret visit to Camp Nou, having seen that iconic stadium undergo an elaborate facelift. A playing return to Barcelona has been ruled out, with a strained relationship endured with current Blaugrana president Joan Laporta.
It has been suggested on a regular basis that a friendly fixture, or an exhibition match, could be arranged that allows Messi to grace the pitch at Camp Nou one last time and say proper farewells to a loyal fan base that still consider him to be the GOAT.
A statue has also been mooted for the South American superstar, as he is immortalised in surroundings that made him a global icon, but there has been no progress on that front since Laporta first floated the idea.
Barcelona will, however, become home again at some stage. Once boots are hung up for the final time, with a remarkable career being brought to a close, the Messi clan can head back to Spanish shores.
SPORT have said in an update on that situation: “As he explained in a recent interview, Leo Messi plans to return to Barcelona once his MLS contract ends. In the future, he will return to be a true Barcelonan.
“After retiring from football, there is a family consensus that he will return to live in Barcelona,
where he still owns a home. And it will be then that he will be open to becoming more involved in the day-to-day operations of the club. His initial desire would be to join the sporting management team with a president he trusts.”
Directorial role at Camp Nou? Messi's future
Messi has always been distanced from any future in coaching, with the humble 38-year-old not the kind of character to scream and shout in the dugout. A directorial or ambassadorial role with Barcelona would, however, be perfect.
Doors will forever remain open there, but for now Messi is focused on chasing down more major trophies with Inter Miami - as more marquee signings are mooted - and forming part of Argentina’s World Cup title defence in the summer of 2026.
