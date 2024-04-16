This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Inter MiamiGetty
Chris Burton

Lionel Messi wins prestigious MLS award for first time since Inter Miami transfer after dazzling performance against Sporting Kansas City puts him in record books alongside USMNT legend Landon Donovan & Thierry Henry

Lionel Messi has been named MLS Player of the Matchday for the first time in his Inter Miami career, with a starring role played against Sporting KC.

  • Scored one & made another in dramatic win
  • Wowed a crowd of over 72,000 spectators
  • Has helped Herons to top spot in the East

