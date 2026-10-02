Lionel Messi completes takeover of Spanish second division side Eldense

Argentina captain Messi has officially taken over Spanish second division side Eldense. The club confirmed the takeover on Thursday, marking a major milestone in the 39-year-old's business venture off the pitch.

The Alicante-based team was previously owned by Colombian investment group Grupo TH, who also hold stakes in clubs across Colombia and Switzerland. This agreement represents the third change of ownership for Eldense within the past year.

The deal remains subject to official approval from Spain's National Sports Council (CSD). Once cleared, it will signal the beginning of an ambitious new era for the Spanish second division outfit.