Does Lionel Messi care about Cristiano Ronaldo's 1,000-goal target?! Inter Miami star's interest questioned as he's backed to reach same milestone

Giuseppe Rossi made his way to Old Trafford in 2004, the year after Ronaldo was snapped up by the Red Devils as a fleet-footed teenager. He got to witness the first steps being taken down a road that has led to global superstardom.

He is not surprised by anything that Ronaldo has achieved, with his determination to be the best being spotted at an early age. The evergreen frontman is still going strong at 41 years of age - domestically and internationally, as he prepares to captain Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo - with back-to-back Golden Boots being secured in the Middle East - has reached 965 career goals and is fast closing in on four figures. He holds countless other entries in the history books and boasts league titles, Champions League crowns and five Ballons d’or on his glittering CV.