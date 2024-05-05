'Really isn't normal!' - Lionel Messi backed to win NINTH Ballon d'Or as fans insists Inter Miami star is still 'by far the best player in the world' after insane MLS showing against NY Red Bulls
Fans have backed Lionel Messi to win his ninth Ballon d'Or after tearing NY Red Bulls apart in his latest MLS outing for Inter Miami.
- Messi stars against NY Red Bulls
- Fans think Argentine is on course for 2024 Ballon d'Or
- Messi will aim to retain Copa America in summer