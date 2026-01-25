Liam Rosenior explains why Cole Palmer missed Chelsea's trip to Crystal Palace & responds to transfer speculation around 'homesick' talisman

Rosenior told Sky Sports why Palmer had missed the match, saying: "Unfortunately for us, Cole’s not quite right for this one. I’ve said before in press conferences we want to make sure that every player is 100 per cent. There’s no use risking players in January for what we want to achieve. He’s got a little niggle in his thigh, he’s not quite 100 per cent, but he’s got a chance for Wednesday, hopefully he’s back for then."

Chelsea coped well without Palmer in a comfortable win thanks to goals from Estevao Willian, Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez. Pedro was happy to take all three points, telling Sky Sports: "We knew this would be a tough game, they have a strong team. We knew we need to win second balls and fight the whole game. We scored three goals, conceded, but get the three points. In the first half we could have played more with the ball, and did not control the game but at half-time the gaffer told us to keep going, play with intensity and when we scored the second we could breathe a bit."

