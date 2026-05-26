World Cup 2026 San Francisco Tickets Guide: Levi's Stadium schedule, fixtures & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon, with the United States, Mexico, and Canada set to host the prestigious tournament. World champions Argentina will defend their title against 47 other teams in what promises to be the biggest World Cup in history.

One of the venues selected to host six World Cup matches next year is Levi's Stadium, located in the heart of Santa Clara, California.

Having already hosted a few matches during the 2024 Copa America, Levi's Stadium is now gearing up for an even bigger stage. Previously, Levi's Stadium had also hosted a few games of the Copa America Centenario in 2016 and the Gold Cup final in 2017.

Whether you're planning to attend a match during the World Cup or simply want to admire the stadium while you're in town, GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know, from where to stay and how to get around, to the best local attractions and more.

READ MORE: The most expensive World Cup 2026 tickets ranked: World Cup Final, Argentina tickets and VIP packages compared