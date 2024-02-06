‘Leave Cristiano Ronaldo up front!’ – Rasmus Hojlund picks his ‘idol’ in dream five-a-side team made up of Man Utd legends

Chris Burton
Rasmus Hojlund Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United splitGetty/GOAL
Manchester UnitedCristiano RonaldoRasmus HoejlundPremier League

Rasmus Hojlund has picked his “idol” Cristiano Ronaldo when piecing together a dream five-a-side team made up of Manchester United legends.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Danish striker looked up to greats
  • Portuguese icon was his biggest idol
  • Treading similar path at Old Trafford

Editors' Picks