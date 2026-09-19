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'We can't always be chasing!' - Lautaro Martinez fires stern warning to Inter team-mates after double rescues point at Roma
A tale of two halves at the Olimpico
Inter Milan found themselves in a familiar hole on Saturday evening when a brace from Manu Kone put Roma two goals ahead before the 40-minute mark. Remarkably, it was the fourth game in a row across Serie A and the Champions League in which the Nerazzurri had fallen 2-0 behind - having successfully mounted complete comebacks to win two of those previous encounters. It required a significant shift in intensity for the defending champions to claw their way back, with their talismanic captain Martinez sparking the revival in the 46th minute before eventually volleying home the equaliser in the 79th minute.
Speaking to DAZN in the aftermath of the four-goal thriller, the striker did not mince his words regarding the opening period. 'The first half needs to be wiped out, because we didn't have the right attitude,' he stated. 'From the restart, we changed mentality, and in a game at this level it becomes difficult if you give away a whole half.'
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Chasing the game a dangerous habit
This latest comeback marks the third consecutive Serie A fixture in which Simone Inzaghi's men have trailed by two goals before salvaging a result. The worrying pattern began on September 5 when Inter fell 2-0 down to Napoli before recovering to win 3-2 thanks to a dramatic Martinez brace. A similar story unfolded on Monday against Udinese, where the Nerazzurri again slipped two goals behind before storming back for a 5-3 victory. While these fightbacks speak volumes for the squad's character and fitness levels, Martinez is wary of relying on late heroics to bail the team out of self-inflicted trouble.
'We didn't manage all three points, but considering how good Roma are and the stage of the season, it's a good point,' Martinez admitted. 'We do need to review how we start games, because we can't always be chasing the momentum.'
Personal redemption and physical fitness
On a personal level, Martinez has hit the ground running this term with four goals already to his name. The result keeps Roma top of the Serie A standings on 13 points, sitting ahead of second-placed Inter on goal difference alone. The striker revealed that his strong individual form is the result of a rigorous summer training programme designed to put the frustrations of a difficult international campaign behind him.
Reflecting on his journey over the past year, the Inter star noted: 'The World Cup was a heavy blow for me, we were always chasing the game there too actually. I worked really hard on my physique and want to give everything for Inter.'
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Paying tribute to legends
Beyond the tactical analysis, Martinez took a moment to reflect on the wider footballing world, starting with the sad passing of an Inter icon. 'Mazzola was a legend for Inter and all Italian football, so we send support to his family,' he said, honouring the great Sandro Mazzola who died aged 83. The captain also touched upon the future of the Argentina national team and the eventual departure of Lionel Messi from the international scene.
Looking ahead to a future without the legendary number ten, Martinez expressed the collective emotion felt by the squad. He remarked: 'It will be an emotional night, one with goosebumps, for all Leo has been not just for Argentina, but for global football. We must keep going without him.'
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