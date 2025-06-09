'He enchants us all' - Lamine Yamal proving that 'experience isn't everything' as Lothar Matthaus gives Ballon d'Or to Spain star ahead of Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha
Lamine Yamal’s dazzling season continues to turn heads, especially Lothar Matthaus’, who knows a Ballon d’Or talent when he sees one.
- Matthaus says Yamal would get his Ballon d'Or vote
- Teen star has been incredible for Spain & Barca
- Hailed as even better than Raphinha & Dembele