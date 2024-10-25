FBL-ESP-LIGA-CORRUPTIONAFP
Soham Mukherjee

La Liga president admits he's 'worried about the racists' who could ruin Clasico as Real Madrid prepare to host Barcelona

Real MadridBarcelonaReal Madrid vs BarcelonaLaLiga

La Liga president Javier Tebas admitted that he's "worried about the racists" ruining the Clasico as Real Madrid host Barcelona on Saturday.

  • Barca fans chanted "Vinicius die" before Bayern clash
  • Tension rising before season's first Clasico
  • Tebas hopes to watch a "tolerant match"
