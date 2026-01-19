Getty
'We have to protect him better' - Kylian Mbappe launches fierce defence of Real Madrid co-star Vinicius Jr & under-fire Jude Bellingham after brutal Bernabeu boos
Alonso clashed with stars before sudden sacking
World Cup winner Alonso lasted just seven months at the helm, having returned to familiar surroundings during the summer of 2025. He clashed with several prominent figures in a squad that is loaded with ‘Galacticos’.
Vinicius, Bellingham and Fede Valverde are among those who are said to have butted heads with a coach who did not always bow to their demands. As a result, Madrid locals took to jeering the superstar performers during a 2-0 win that took them to within a point of Clasico rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga.
Mbappe was spared abuse from the stands, as he continued his return from injury, but can appreciate why fans are feeling frustrated. He is, however, of the opinion that everybody should be given the same treatment if there are any grievances to iron out.
Mbappe reacts to boos from the Bernabeu crowd
He told reporters ahead of a Champions League reunion with his former employers at Monaco on Tuesday - with that contest also set to take place in the hostile surroundings of the Bernabeu: “The whistling… I think I understand it. I get it. Before I was a footballer, I was a young man, and when I wasn’t happy, I’d talk badly about the players, and if I was at the stadium, I’d whistle. I understand it because we’re not doing things right.
“What I didn’t like was that if they’re going to whistle, it should be the whole squad. You shouldn’t single out one player. We’re doing poorly as a team, and we have the character to change this on the pitch. I don’t see the Real Madrid fans as being against us. They’re angry, and I’m sure they’ll come back to support us.”
Vinicius emotional after receiving terrace taunts
Mbappe went on to say of Brazilian winger Vinicius being singled out across Real’s last three home games: “Of course, it’s not Vini’s fault. It’s the fault of the entire squad. That’s all I have to say to the fans. Let them boo the whole team. We have to accept it, it’s our job. We know that. But we can’t single out a few and say it’s their fault. It’s everyone’s fault. At Real Madrid, there are moments like this, and we have to change that.
“I’m not Vini. If you want, I’ll find him. I don’t have to give advice. I’m nobody to give advice. My only responsibility is to take care of him, to protect him… When he’s happy, it’s different.”
The Frenchman added on Vinicius getting emotional amid taunts from the crowd: “Vini, like you, like her, like everyone. He’s a human being. He’s a fantastic player. He’s an incredible guy, I’m lucky to know him and I’m very fond of him. We have to protect him better. So he’s not alone against everyone. He’s not alone at Real Madrid. We’re all with him. If he’s at his best, he’s one of the best in the world.”
Bellingham loses support of Madrid fanatics
Mbappe said of England international midfielder Bellingham also becoming a target for disgruntled fans, having once been lauded as a superhero: “No one doubts Bellingham’s quality. He has so much potential. When he’s fit, he’s one of the best in the world.
“It’s tough, for everyone. We can accept that the fans aren’t happy. But they should boo everyone, it’s not about Jude’s fault or one player in particular. It’s our job to change the situation. We won in the league and now we have to keep going in the Champions League. If the fans see that we’re putting in the effort, that we’re playing well, they’ll be back with us.”
Real head into a meeting with Monaco sat seventh in the Champions League table. They have just two games left in which to secure a top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the last 16.
Having everybody pulling in the same direction, on and off the pitch, will be imperative as more major honours are chased down at home and abroad. In the wake of Alonso’s shock dismissal, Alvaro Arbeloa remains in interim charge of first-team affairs.
