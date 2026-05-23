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'It's a shock to me' - Kyle Walker reacts to Phil Foden, Harry Maguire & Trent Alexander-Arnold England World Cup squad omissions
Tuchel springs surprises
Tuchel caused major ripples through the international game by finalising a brave 26-man travelling squad that completely discarded several established stars. Alongside Cole Palmer and Morgan Gibbs-White, elite figures such as Foden, Maguire, and Alexander-Arnold were left out of the group heading to the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The ruthless exclusions raised immediate debate regarding player consistency versus big-game experience, prompting Walker to offer a candid assessment of his former international teammates' sudden misfortunes.
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Walker assesses setbacks
The former Manchester City defender started by focusing his analysis on his former club teammate, pointing out the lack of momentum under Pep Guardiola and debating Foden's absolute best position. Speaking on talkSPORT, Walker said: "It's a shock to me because I know what Phil can do on a day-to-day basis. I know what Phil can do on a pitch at any given moment. But Phil will probably say that he's not produced enough of what he can do on the field for Manchester City or not been given the chance to.
"Now, only Phil and Pep know those answers. That's probably had a ripple effect into the decision that Thomas has made. I think as a No.10. I think Phil can play off the wings, which is no problem for Phil, he's done probably his whole career up until now. I feel that Phil has been a little bit unlucky when he's waiting for the likes of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne to vacate the premises for him to then play in that No.10 role. But for whatever reason, the manager's not put him there, but my personal opinion on Phil Foden, his best position is in the pockets."
Walker also defended Maguire after the defender missed out despite an impressive campaign for Manchester United. He added: "If you'd have told me six months ago he'd have been left out of the squad, I'd probably say, 'OK, that's fair enough.' But I think for what he's done this season, and especially where Manchester United are this season, you kind of thought that he'd have a good running to get into that squad.
"I think his experience being at all the tournaments that I've been at as well, you know, he's been a vital part of that. So, I think he's very unlucky not to get in that. He's fantastic and you can see that with how he plays for England, you know, he always steps up, even in penalties. I think I have to look at that. And for a centre-half to step up in penalties in all the major tournaments that we've been to is a great credit to himself.
"I think he speaks very well of just how much playing for England means for him. So it's going to have been, you know, very tough for him to... well, a very tough pill for him to swallow yesterday in that phone conversation. But it's football and he has to deal with it, and he has to dust himself down and get on with it, really."
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Walker questions logic of decisions
The complete omission of Alexander-Arnold raised eyebrows, particularly given the full-back's move to Real Madrid, despite an injury-hit campaign in Spain. Calling for unity behind Tuchel's regime while remaining thoroughly perplexed by the sporting merits of the decision, Walker added: "I think if you were to say a player that plays for Real Madrid doesn't get into the England fold, it's kind of unheard of. But for whatever reason, the manager's decided to go down the route that he's gone down. And listen, he's managing us in the World Cup and we have to trust him, and I feel that the more that we get behind the lads, the better it's going to be.
"Listen, there's always going to be doubts and question marks on everything that a manager does. But I feel that if we get behind him in the best way that we can do, especially when I think back to Russia, how much the nation was actually behind us then, it's only going to help him. No, not really. Because I feel that we all talk about Trent and what Trent does or what Trent doesn't do so well. But let's talk about what Trent does unbelievably well and probably the best in the world in his position at right-back with his range of passes, his delivery on the ball, his assists.
"And also, you have to think about the big games that he's played in, whether that's Champions League finals or big games for Liverpool, or big games for Real Madrid. You have to take that in consideration because as much as someone's a good player, when you get put on in a World Cup quarter-final, World Cup semi-final, a European Championship final, it takes a little bit of a personality to make sure that you can get through that game, not just by your ability, but also mentally as well."
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Preparation intensifies
Tuchel's controversial squad must now build collective cohesion ahead of their tournament opener against Croatia on June 17. The selected defensive unit will have to withstand immense media pressure, with form and accountability under scrutiny throughout the group stages. Meanwhile, the dropped stars face a prolonged period of reflection as they look to rest and impress their respective club managers before domestic pre-season camps resume.