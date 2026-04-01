KSI gets a new partner! Ex-QPR owner purchases 40% stake in Dagenham and Redbridge after famous YouTuber's takeover

Despite the club currently operating in the lower leagues, the ambition within the boardroom is nothing short of top-flight football. The internet mogul has been highly vocal about his desire to take the side to the very top. Outlining his goals, he said: “I want the place to be pumping, I want it to be rocking, I want it to be an event whenever you come here. Playing a video game and owning a football club is very different, I know that, but with Race to Division One, it was a journey. It was hard, but in the end, I did it. With this club, I want to do the unthinkable. I want to take Dagenham and Redbridge to the Premier League. It’s obviously going to take time, but I’d say the realistic goal is getting out of this league and entering the National League.”