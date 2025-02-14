Harry Kane Cristiano RonaldoGOAL/Getty
Chris Burton

'Still kicking a ball around at 40' - Harry Kane plans to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo as there is 'so much more' that the Bayern Munich & England striker wants to achieve

H. KaneC. RonaldoBayern MunichEnglandBundesligaWorld Cup

Harry Kane claims he will "still be kicking a ball around at 40", with the Bayern Munich and England striker ready to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Prolific frontman is only 31 years of age
  • Intends to win trophies and break records
  • Makes a point of always setting new targets
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match