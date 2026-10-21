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Lyon chief reveals the TRUTH behind Karim Benzema return rumours
Rumours firmly rejected
Louis-Jean has set the record straight regarding a potential summer reunion with former striker Benzema. Speculation had mounted across social media linking the 38-year-old forward with a return to his boyhood club during the transfer window.
However, the French executive clarified that a deal was never close to completion despite the intense public interest. The club's leadership viewed the surrounding talk as media noise rather than a concrete transfer opportunity.
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Saudi contract barrier
Addressing the situation on France TV, Louis-Jean explained the practical difficulties behind any potential deal. He highlighted the complex contractual situation surrounding the veteran forward's exit from Saudi Arabia.
"Benzema, was it close? No, it was not close to happening," Louis-Jean stated. "Of course, like you, I heard what was said on social networks. I know there was an issue getting out of his contract in Saudi Arabia, but no, it was more noise than reality. I don't think it was feasible in any case."
Free agency complications
Although Benzema is now a free agent, his future moves remain restricted by ongoing contractual ties to Saudi Arabia. This situation effectively rules out a nostalgic return to the team where he first made his name.
Benzema began his professional career at Lyon before departing for Real Madrid in 2009. While supporters dreamt of a romantic homecoming for the former Ballon d'Or winner, structural and financial realities prevented the transfer from gaining real momentum.
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Looking towards January
With the Benzema saga put to rest, Lyon are actively focusing their attention on alternative transfer targets. The club's recruitment team is already planning for the upcoming winter window to reinforce their attacking options.
Panathinaikos forward Elmin Rastoder has emerged as a key target after being tracked during the summer. The French side are exploring a potential January move to secure the striker's signature as they look forward rather than back.
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