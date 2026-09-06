Benzema’s long-term commitment to the Saudi Arabian football project proved to be the roadblock. The forward is currently signed to a massive commercial and ambassadorial contract that runs until 2030, aimed at promoting the Saudi Pro League and the Kingdom's sporting interests globally. The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) maintains a strict policy regarding these high-profile assets to fulfill image rights obligations and attend official events.

The striker’s camp reportedly looked into ways to balance both roles, but the demands of the French top flight were viewed as incompatible with the travel and appearances required by his Saudi duties. "It's delicate to say: 'I want to return there', because I left such a beautiful image... You never know what can happen. It's not the fear of returning. It's that sometimes, it's better to leave things like that," Benzema previously noted.