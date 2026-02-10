Getty/GOAL
Karim Benzema allegedly provoked Cristiano Ronaldo with Saudi title joke after sealing Al-Hilal transfer
Ronaldo strike: Why CR7 has not been playing for Al-Nassr
CR7 had been hoping to see Al-Nassr complete more business with another recruitment market open, allowing them to strengthen claims to a first domestic crown during his stint in the Middle East.
No marquee signings were completed, with rivals making more headlines. Benzema was the man to make the most noise, as he brought a stint at Al-Ittihad to a close. The ex-Real Madrid striker had linked up with them in 2023 - a matter of months after Ronaldo had trodden a similar career path.
Benzema made title joke after joining Al-Hilal
Benzema is delighted with his start to 2026, with a dream debut being enjoyed at Al-Hilal. He bagged a hat-trick on his first appearance for new employers. By that stage, Ronaldo had taken to ruling himself out of selection contention at Al-Nassr.
The Portuguese GOAT has sat out two matches, with The Telegraph among those to have reported on how the five-time Golden Ball winner is “angry about Al-Nassr’s low-key January trading”. That stance has been taken despite Al-Nassr spending more than €400 million (£348m/$476m) during his time in Riyadh.
The ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus frontman is also working on the most lucrative contract in world football, which is reported to earn him close to £500,000-a-day. All of that is not enough to keep CR7 happy.
The Telegraph claims that Ronaldo’s mood has been soured by a jovial exchange with former Santiago Bernabeu colleague Benzema. He is said to have “looked at his Al-Ittihad deal and believed he could earn a bit more”.
After landing a salary increase at Al-Hilal, the Frenchman “texted Ronaldo and observed jokingly that not only had he got a pay-rise but he was also going to win the title again”. Said taunt is unlikely to have gone down well in the Ronaldo household, as the evergreen 41-year-old has made it clear that he is determined to savour Saudi title glory in 2025-26.
Ronaldo exit clause: Return to Europe or move to MLS?
Ronaldo may still get his wish, but serious questions are being asked of his future. A new challenge could be sought in the summer, with a deal through to 2027 being broken in the Middle East.
There is an exit clause, which stands at €50m (£44m/$60m), that can be triggered in the next transfer window. The Telegraph claims that “would be waived to avoid a Ronaldo meltdown”. They go on to state that “a free transfer would be more preferable for Saudi”.
A return to Europe has been speculated on for CR7, who severed ties with Premier League giants at Old Trafford late in 2022 when his contract was terminated. A move to join eternal rival Lionel Messi in MLS has also been mooted.
The Telegraph claim that CR7 could continue his quest for 1,000 career goals in the United States, “a country where his friendship with US President Donald Trump makes Ronaldo a welcome overseas worker”. They add that there is “scope for something much more interesting than lashing in No 1,000 against a football club that has been playing for fewer years than Ronaldo”.
Ronaldo writing final chapters in a remarkable career
Regardless of where he ends up, there are not many years left in what has been a remarkable playing career. Ronaldo has stated that this summer’s World Cup will be his last, although many are tipping him to play on towards another major international tournament - having already earned 226 caps and scored 143 goals for his country.
A desire to move into ownership has been stated once record-shattering boots have been hung up, rather than explore management, with Ronaldo hoping that he will have a Saudi Pro League title under his belt by then - allowing him to have the last laugh with Benzema.
