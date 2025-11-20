Kaizer Chiefs legend puts Amakhosi star among top three performers! Includes Orlando Pirates' new boy but snubs Mamelodi Sundowns

The ongoing South African top-tier has been exciting as all three top teams, Mamelodi Sundowns - who are the defending Premier Soccer League champions, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs, are looking set to challenge for the crown.

Domestically, Masandawana top the PSL table with 25 points from 12 games, two matches more than the Sea Robbers, who are second on 22 points.

The Glamour Boys, who have finished outside the top eight two times in a row, come third in the log with 22 points, having played 11 games, but have an inferior goal difference when compared with the Buccaneers.

Despite the exit of coach Jose Riveiro, Bucs tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou has helped his team to successfully defend their MTN8 and taken them to the Carling Knockout final, where they will play Marumo Gallants on December 6.

While Sundowns and Chiefs haven't had much success in Cup competitions in Mzansi, both have made a massive step in CAF Inter-Club outings.

Masandawana are in the CAF Champions League group stage while Amakhosi are in the same phase in the CAF Confederation Cup.



