Kaizer Chiefs legend puts Amakhosi star among top three performers! Includes Orlando Pirates' new boy but snubs Mamelodi Sundowns
The 2025/26 so far
The ongoing South African top-tier has been exciting as all three top teams, Mamelodi Sundowns - who are the defending Premier Soccer League champions, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs, are looking set to challenge for the crown.
Domestically, Masandawana top the PSL table with 25 points from 12 games, two matches more than the Sea Robbers, who are second on 22 points.
The Glamour Boys, who have finished outside the top eight two times in a row, come third in the log with 22 points, having played 11 games, but have an inferior goal difference when compared with the Buccaneers.
Despite the exit of coach Jose Riveiro, Bucs tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou has helped his team to successfully defend their MTN8 and taken them to the Carling Knockout final, where they will play Marumo Gallants on December 6.
While Sundowns and Chiefs haven't had much success in Cup competitions in Mzansi, both have made a massive step in CAF Inter-Club outings.
Masandawana are in the CAF Champions League group stage while Amakhosi are in the same phase in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Katsande names his top performers so far
Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo has also settled Marumo Gallants after being released by Pirates at the end of the 2024/25 season. He has played a vital role in helping his team reach the final of the Carling Knockout; he has so far made 12 appearances for his team across all competitions.
Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande has included him in the top three performers for the ongoing campaign, but did not include any Masandawana player in his list.
“It’s been a very interesting season so far, one of the best in the Betway Premiership era,” Katsande told FARPost.
“First up, I’d pick Masindi Nemtajela – he’s a fantastic baller who can handle the ball well and cover a lot of ground. He’s very skilful; you play nice, he plays nice, and if you want to play ugly, he can handle that too. He also takes plenty of long‑range shots.
“My second‑best player this season is Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo from Marumo Gallants. Since re‑joining the team, he’s been brilliant, consistently performing well, and he’s proving doubters wrong.
“Finally, I’d put Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa in the mix. Look at how he finished last season and how he’s rejuvenated himself this season – he’s become an important figure for Kaizer Chiefs right now.
“He is the most improved player this season. Overall, those are my standout players at the moment, who have been consistent game after game.”
Broos asked to consider Nemtajela and Mthethwa
Ex-Amakhosi winger Junior Khanye also rates Nemtajela and believes he can add value for Bafana Bafana at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations if given a chance.
“Well done to Bafana Bafana, they did very well, but I just want to see something the coach needs to fix because we are going to face better-structured teams,” he told iDiski TV.
“The thing he should fix is in the middle; he needs to decide. For me,, he can’t play with Yaya and Mokoena alone. I know that Nemtajela is inexperienced but how are you going to get experience when you are not playing?
“For me, I’d bring that boy because of his energy, he will run behind the defence and he’s going to score for you,” Khanye added.
Coach Hugo Broos has also been asked, by the fans, to consider taking Mthethwa along with him in the biennial competition.
The Ndlondlo, Mthethwa and Nemtajela mandates
Bafana Bafana aside, the trio has a mandate of delivering for their respective clubs. For instance, Marumo Gallants have struggled in the league and need to get off the 12th position or risk dropping into the relegation zone.
Winning the Carling Knockout will also be a massive confidence booster for the playing unit.
Pirates want to win all domestic competitions; one done, three to go! Nemtajela, alongside his teammates, has to step up for the challenge.
The big assignment is on Amakhosi, who want to defend their Nedbank Cup, make a statement in the CAF Confederation Cup, as well as push for PSL, although they have not been given a chance owing to their recent struggles.