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Emanuele Tramacere

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Juventus-Vlahovic: his father has been in Italy – the latest on the contract renewal; another meeting is needed

Juventus
D. Vlahovic
Transfers

Contract renewal talks have yet to get underway.

The wait is far from over; in fact, new and significant details are emerging. The love affair between Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic could sensationally be reignited and continue, but for this to move from theory to reality, a proposal will need to be put in writing that satisfies all parties involved in these negotiations.


And no, it is not just the Serbian striker and the Bianconeri club; the player’s agents and his father are also playing an active role in this affair, with the latter having already visited his son in Italy in recent days. So what is missing to seal the deal?


  • THE FATHER WAS IN ITALY, BUT COMOLLI WASN'T

    Just recently, Milos Vlahovic, the father of the striker born in 2000, was in Italy and Turin, where he visited his son Dusan. However, this home visit did not lead to a meeting with Juventus, as Damien Comolli was not in the city at the time; he was abroad attending scouting sessions and international events linked to the former ECA.

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  • WE NEED ANOTHER MEETING

    Discussions regarding a contract renewal have therefore taken place only within the family circle, and as a result, a further meeting with Juventus will be needed – most likely before Easter – to sit down and turn the figures and details that have been circulating in recent days into an official offer.

  • THE FIGURES AND THE DURATION

    Juventus are unwilling and unable to offer more than the salary guaranteed to Kenan Yildiz in his last contract renewal. If Vlahovic wants to stay, he will have to settle for €6–7 million net per season (roughly half of what he is earning this year). On the other hand, the player’s entourage is demanding a substantial signing bonus in exchange for accepting this pay cut. However, everyone agrees on the duration of the new deal, which will no longer be for five years, but for a maximum of three years with a potential option in favour of the club.

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  • SPALLETTI AND THE LACK OF ALTERNATIVES

    For now, Vlahovic has put all other discussions on hold; he is happy at Juventus, and the conversation he had with Luciano Spalletti – who assured him of a renewed central role in his attack – has convinced him to reconsider extending his contract. On the other hand, the talks initiated by his agents with Barcelona and Premier League clubs never really took off, and only Milan have kept a line of communication open, without, however, ever putting forward a concrete offer to prise him away from the Bianconeri. The lack of genuine alternatives could therefore help Comolli and Chiellini in the deal. Furthermore, the Serbian’s contract renewal would allow the budget for what is expected to be a complicated transfer window next summer to be redirected towards other areas of the squad.



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