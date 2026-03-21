Dusan Vlahovic has been named in Luciano Spalletti’s squad for tonight’s match at the Allianz Stadium between Juventus and Sassuolo, a fixture for Matchday 30 of Serie A scheduled for 8.45 pm.





All eyes are on Dusan Vlahovic, who felt some discomfort during yesterday’s final training session and underwent a decisive test this morning to determine whether he could be selected or not. The Serbian, born in 2000, returns to the Bianconeri squad after more than 100 days: he had been absent from the match against Cagliari on 29 November.





Juventus’ number 9, whose contract expires on 30 June and who is in the midst of extremely complicated renewal negotiations (though he is also keeping an eye on other potential offers), is back at Spalletti’s disposal, having made 17 appearances this season so far, scoring 6 goals, providing 2 assists and playing 874 minutes.







