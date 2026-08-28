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Juventus revive interest in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as Jonathan David sale remains key
Targeting a new physical forward
According to Calciomercato,Juventus are actively searching for a physical centre-forward to bolster manager Luciano Spalletti's attacking options for the new season. While alternative targets like Joshua Zirkzee have drawn interest, the Bianconeri are exploring multiple Premier League profiles to find the right fit. Sport director Frederic Massara is carefully evaluating the market as the Italian giants look to add more direct firepower to their frontline.
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Mateta emerges as a viable option
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has re-emerged as a major target after offering his services to the Turin club. The French forward remains under contract at Selhurst Park until June 2027 and is keen to explore his options following a managerial change at Palace. Juventus are monitoring his situation alongside other emerging talents as they weigh up their final moves in the transfer market.
Weighing alternative attacking profiles
Beyond Mateta, the Bianconeri have also kept close tabs on several other young European forwards to strengthen their squad depth. Names such as Nottingham Forest's Arnaud Kalimuendo and Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade feature on the radar of several top clubs, including Napoli. However, balancing financial parameters and squad space remains a crucial priority for the management before pulling the trigger.
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Departures required to unlock a deal
Before any incoming attacking transfers can be finalised, Juventus must first resolve ongoing squad exits to clear both space and funds. The departure of Canadian forward Jonathan David remains an essential prerequisite for the club to advance their pursuit of new signings. As the transfer window enters its final stages, resolving these outgoing deals will dictate the success of their recruitment plans.
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