As Salah prepares to bring the curtain down on his legendary career at Anfield, Liverpool have reportedly identified Juventus star Francisco Conceicao as a primary candidate to fill the void. The Portuguese winger, currently on international duty in Cancun ahead of a friendly against Mexico, was asked directly about the reports linking him with a move to Merseyside.

“I know people talk about it being a great club, but I play for a big club where I’m happy,” replied Conceicao. “Right now I’m only focused on these two games we have with the national team, and then I’ll concentrate on the final stretch of the championship to help my club as much as possible.”