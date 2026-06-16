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Juventus' pursuit of 'eccentric' Argentina & Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez backed by 'excited' club icon Dino Zoff
Iconic backing for Dibu
Zoff, a man who knows exactly what it takes to thrive between the sticks for the Old Lady, is clearly a fan of the Aston Villa number one. Despite Martinez's reputation for on-field antics and a fiery temperament, Zoff believes his raw goalkeeping ability is what matters most for a club of Juventus' stature.
Speaking toTuttosport, the 1982 World Cup winner made his feelings clear on the links to the Argentina international. "At Juve the result counts and players are free to do what they want on the pitch as long as they contribute to the cause. It doesn't matter if a goalkeeper is eccentric or shy: as long as he knows how to save as God commands. And the Argentine has demonstrated he knows how to do it in the Premier League and for his national team. He excites me," Zoff stated.
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Martinez edging closer to Turin
The veteran's comments come as reports intensify regarding a deal for the 33-year-old. It is understood that the Argentina goalkeeper has verbally agreed to join Juventus, indicating a strong desire to test himself in Serie A after a successful stint in England.
To make the move a reality, Martinez is reportedly willing to make a financial sacrifice. The shot-stopper is prepared to take a pay cut on his current Premier League wages to fit into the Bianconeri's salary structure, viewing the Italian giants as the perfect destination for the next chapter of his career following his Europa League exploits with Villa.
Martinez boost for Argentina opener
As Martinez continues to be linked with a move to Italy, his immediate focus remains on international duty with the defending world champions. There had been significant concern regarding a fractured ring finger for goalkeeper Martinez, which threatened his participation in the upcoming 2026 World Cup opener against Algeria.
However, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has provided a reassuring update on the goalkeeper's status. Scaloni confirmed that "Emiliano is okay, Emiliano is available for tomorrow, if he does the same thing he did yesterday and the day before I think he will play."
This news comes as a major relief for the Albiceleste, who are aiming to maintain the momentum developed during their qualifying campaign.
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Conundrum surrounding Vlahovic
Beyond the goalkeeping situation, Zoff also weighed in on the conundrum surrounding Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian forward has endured a stop-start season plagued by fitness issues, leading to intense speculation regarding his long-term future at the Allianz Stadium as the club balances its books.
"If we look at the last period - between the competition of last season and the injuries of this one - it is difficult to draw an exhaustive balance, because he has played too little. I like him: I think he is a good centre-forward. It will be up to Juve to evaluate depending on availability whether or not to make an effort to keep him," Zoff explained regarding the former Fiorentina man.
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