Juventus' pursuit of 'eccentric' Argentina & Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez backed by 'excited' club icon Dino Zoff

Zoff, a man who knows exactly what it takes to thrive between the sticks for the Old Lady, is clearly a fan of the Aston Villa number one. Despite Martinez's reputation for on-field antics and a fiery temperament, Zoff believes his raw goalkeeping ability is what matters most for a club of Juventus' stature.

Speaking toTuttosport, the 1982 World Cup winner made his feelings clear on the links to the Argentina international. "At Juve the result counts and players are free to do what they want on the pitch as long as they contribute to the cause. It doesn't matter if a goalkeeper is eccentric or shy: as long as he knows how to save as God commands. And the Argentine has demonstrated he knows how to do it in the Premier League and for his national team. He excites me," Zoff stated.







