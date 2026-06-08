The former RB Leipzig striker, who joined Atletico Madrid from Real Sociedad in 2024 for €32 million, scored 44 goals in 107 competitive matches for the Colchoneros. Nevertheless, he never secured a regular starting spot under Diego Simeone.

Juve are responding to the likely exit of Dusan Vlahovic, whose expiring contract will not be renewed. The former €85m signing and the Old Lady failed to agree on a salary after tough negotiations. The 26-year-old is now free to move on a Bosman transfer, with recent reports linking him to Bayern Munich and Barcelona.