Jurrien Timber leaves Arsenal's pre-season camp as he continues recovery from groin injury

Timber has travelled back to London from the club's pre-season training camp in Spain as he continues to manage a lingering groin injury. The Netherlands international, who has endured a difficult run of fitness issues since moving to the Emirates Stadium, is seeking to finalise his recovery ahead of the new Premier League campaign. While his departure from the squad might cause initial concern among the fanbase, sources close to the club have clarified to the BBCthe situation surrounding the versatile 25-year-old.

It is understood that the right-back's return to London is part of his planned rehabilitation schedule, rather than a setback in his recovery. The Netherlands defender is slated to link back up with his teammates in Spain once this specific phase of his individual programme is completed in the United Kingdom.