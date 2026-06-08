Netherlands dealt huge World Cup blow as Jurrien Timber ruled out with injury

In a devastating blow for both player and country, Timber has been officially ruled out of the upcoming World Cup. The Arsenal man had been struggling with a groin issue for several weeks, and while he was included in the initial traveling party to New York, the medical reality has finally caught up with the 24-year-old.

The KNVB confirmed the news on Monday, ending weeks of speculation regarding his fitness following his involvement in the Champions League final with his club.

The Dutch football association released a statement explaining that the 24-year-old defender has not recovered sufficiently from a groin injury to participate in the tournament. In consultation with the staff, the decision was made for him to depart the camp following the final warm-up match against Uzbekistan. It is a bitter pill to swallow for Timber, who has established himself as a vital cog in the Oranje machine when fit.