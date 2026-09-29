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Adhe Makayasa

Rudi Voller confirms Jurgen Klopp will scrap 44-man Germany squad for condensed group in November

R. Voeller
J. Klopp
Germany
UEFA Nations League A

Germany sporting director Rudi Voller confirmed that Jurgen Klopp will abandon his massive 44-man selection in favour of a traditional, streamlined squad for November's international fixtures. The radical double-group approach was designed as a unique audition window, but the national team hierarchy has insisted normal service will soon resume.

  • Director confirms trimmed squad plans

    Sporting director Voller has confirmed that Klopp will trim his bloated 44-man selection down to a streamlined group in November. The new manager acknowledged splitting the pool into two separate squads across four Nations League fixtures as an initial experiment. Klopp took this temporary measure to thoroughly assess Germany's talent pool before settling on his definitive core setup.

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    Audition phase precedes November streamlining

    Voller stressed that the mass call-up was merely a one-off measure designed to ease the new coaching staff through their transition period. Speaking in an interview with Bild am Sonntag, Voller said: "November is when it counts, then we will see Jurgen's condensed squad. There won't be 44 players invited anymore."

    He also stressed that the current group "is not set in stone either", offering encouragement to overlooked players such as Angelo Stiller, Deniz Undav, Maximilian Beier, and Leroy Sane.

  • Selection process demands personal accountability

    The national team hierarchy refused to offer special treatment or direct explanations to established players omitted from the initial party. Voller added: "That's just how it is in professional football. Sometimes you don't get selected, and you have to deal with it and prove yourself."

    Despite facing mounting criticism following the shock home defeat against Greece, Klopp remains entirely supportive of his radical rotation plan between the initial 24-man group and the subsequent 20-man selection.

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    Crucial fixtures test fringe contenders

    Germany are under pressure to respond immediately when they host Serbia before travelling to Greece in their upcoming Nations League fixtures. Early inconsistency under Klopp means establishing a settled core is now an urgent priority before squad cuts take effect. These remaining matches represent a final audition for fringe figures to prove their worth for Die Mannschaft.

UEFA Nations League A
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