Germany call up 44 names, but Ajax star Julian Brandt remains in Amsterdam

Marc-André ter Stegen is back in the Germany squad, head coach Jürgen Klopp announced on Thursday. He has named two different groups for the upcoming Nations League matches. Julian Brandt, who has been excelling at Ajax, is not included in Klopp's plans. The midfielder last played for the national team in November 2024.

Klopp will make his debut as head coach on 24 September when Germany face the Netherlands. They will then also take on Greece and Serbia in the Nations League.

Ter Stegen has another chance with Germany after Manuel Neuer retired following the poorly concluded World Cup. According to various German media outlets, Ter Stegen is also Klopp's first choice, as long as he performs well for Ajax.

For the matches against the Netherlands and Greece on 27 September, Klopp has selected Ter Stegen. After that, the goalkeeper will return to Ajax and other keepers will get the chance to prove themselves to the head coach.

Missing next week against the Netherlands are Florian Wirtz, Karim Adeyemi and Aleksandar Pavlovic. Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala will be at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. Germany have called up 44 players in total for the four Nations League matches.

Full Germany squad for the match with the Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Marc ter Stegen (Ajax), Alexander Nübel (VfB Stuttgart), Finn Dahmen (FC Augsburg)

Defence: Yann Bisseck (Internazionale), Joshua Kimmich, Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Hennes Behrens (FC Augsburg), Max Rosenfelder, Philipp Treu (SC Freiburg), Josha Vagnoman (VfB Stuttgart)

Midfield: Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin Schade (Brentford), Bambasé Conté (TSG Hoffenheim), Yannik Engelhardt (Freiburg), Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart), Anton Stach (Leeds United)

Attack: Kai Havertz (Arsenal) and Younes Ebnoutalib (Eintracht Frankfurt).