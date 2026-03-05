Getty/GOAL
Real Madrid the 'only' destination for Jurgen Klopp as ex-Liverpool boss 'keen' on sensational move to La Liga giants
Bernabeu calling for Klopp?
Speculation regarding Jurgen Klopp’s next move has intensified following reports that the former Liverpool manager views Real Madrid as his sole preferred destination, according to TEAMtalk. While currently serving as Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer, the 58-year-old is reportedly finding the boardroom life less fulfilling than the adrenaline of the technical area. His apparent desire to return to coaching comes at a time of significant transition for both his former club and the 15-time European champions.
The report suggests the prospect of a return to Merseyside has effectively been ruled out, despite the growing scrutiny facing Arne Slot. Following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Wolves that left fans frustrated, the Liverpool hierarchy and Klopp himself appear content to leave that chapter closed. Instead, the lure of leading the world’s most decorated club in the Spanish capital has reportedly emerged as the primary catalyst for Klopp’s potential return to the sidelines, and could happen as early as this summer.
A desire for the dugout
Austrian daily newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten recently alleged significant friction between the executives of the energy drink conglomerate and the 58-year-old German tactician. Meanwhile, journalist Graeme Bailey has clarified that a romantic reunion with the Reds is not on the cards. “In terms of Liverpool, he loves the club and city, but he won’t be back,” Bailey told TEAMtalk. “He has done his Premier League thing, and there is no appetite on his side, likewise Liverpool, don’t seem ready to reopen that chapter.”
Meanwhile, Sky Sports has backed up the theory that a move to the Bernabeu appears to be on the cards for the 58-year-old.
Madrid’s search for stability
The links to Klopp come at a vulnerable moment for Madrid, with Alvaro Arbeloa struggling to maintain the sky-high standards expected at the Bernabeu. Pundits have long suggested that Klopp’s 'heavy metal' football and magnetic personality would be a perfect fit for Madrid, providing the tactical identity currently missing.
All eyes will be on the Liga giants during the final months of the season to see if Los Blancos formalise their interest. Klopp’s availability would likely trigger a domino effect across the European coaching circuit, potentially forcing Madrid’s hand before other elite clubs attempt to lure him away from his Red Bull contract. If Arbeloa cannot secure major silverware in the coming months, the path for Klopp to lead Los Blancos becomes remarkably clear.
Real Madrid's tense moment
After briefly overtaking Barcelona at the top of La Liga, Los Blancos have slipped up and lost their last two league matches. These poor results have seen Madrid drop to second place in the standings, four points behind the Blaugrana, who have won two in a row.
Arbeloa's men are now preparing to face Celta Vigo on Friday, aiming to return to winning ways to keep their hopes of winning the title alive. They will then face a tough match against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.
