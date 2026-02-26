Getty Images Sport
Jurgen Klopp facing Red Bull axe? Future questions asked of ex-Liverpool boss amid Real Madrid links
Report claims Klopp is feeling frustrated in Global Head of Soccer role
Klopp walked away from management when severing ties with Liverpool in the summer of 2024. He is now roughly 14 months into his work with Red Bull, but an early departure from that post is not being ruled out.
According to Salzburger Nachrichten, “tension” in that camp could lead to a parting of ways. It is claimed that the 58-year-old is no longer considered to be integral to future plans. The report states that Klopp has “become the perfect brand ambassador for the Salzburg-based beverage company. But this cannot mask the fact that his appointment has not yet had a positive impact in his actual area of
responsibility”.
Red Bull respond to Klopp exit rumours
Klopp is said to feel frustrated, as his influence is kept on a tight leash, and is supposedly open to the idea of returning to coaching. It is said that Red Bull would not stand in the former Borussia Dortmund manager’s way if he wanted to leave this summer.
Red Bull have, however, been quick to rubbish those rumours. CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has told transfermarkt.de: “That's complete nonsense and totally unfounded. On the contrary, we are extremely satisfied with Jurgen Klopp's work.
“He invests a great deal, is in constant communication with our coaches and sporting directors, and is sustainably developing our Red Bull football philosophy. We are convinced that he is the right man for the job. That's where we're focusing all our energy and attention.”
Klopp wanted a break from the stresses of coaching
Klopp’s contract with Red Bull is due to run until 2029. He has stated on a regular basis that he has no intention of returning to the stresses of club management any time soon. He told Servus TV in January 2026: “I no longer wanted to live with this very tight schedule that I've had for over 25 years. The coaching market is being shaken up, and it's not so bad to experience it all from an observer's perspective and not think about what it might mean for you personally, because you're in the right place where you are.”
He went on to say of being a fan of long-term projects and commitments: “I stayed in Mainz for seven years, even though I could have moved every year; I stayed in Dortmund for seven years, even though I could have gone elsewhere relatively often; and I could have left Liverpool earlier, where I didn't have as many offers. So I like long-term relationships, and the one at Red Bull has only just begun.”
Glasner to step in as Klopp returns to coaching?
Klopp has, however, been mooted as a potential successor to Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid - with Alvaro Arbeloa currently filling an interim coaching post at Santiago Bernabeu. An emotional return to Anfield has not been ruled out either, with the odd question being asked of Arne Slot’s ongoing presence there.
Salzburger Nachrichten have also suggested that Red Bull already have a successor to Klopp in mind. That man is said to be current Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner. He has previously worked as a sporting coordinator and assistant manager at RB Salzburg.
The Austrian’s stock has continued to soar in England, with a historic first major trophy being delivered at Palace - as they won the 2025 FA Cup. Glasner has revealed that he will be leaving Selhurst Park when his contract expires in the summer.
He has been linked with other managerial roles that are being filled by caretakers at present - such as those at Manchester United and Tottenham - but may be tempted to step back and take on a more relaxed role with Red Bull, which would allow Klopp to head in the opposite direction.
