Julian Nagelsmann breaks with tradition and snubs Leroy Sane to announce Bayern Munich star as Germany captain in place of injured Joshua Kimmich
Tah named Germany's stand-in skipper
Nagelsmann, the Germany national coach, officially announced Tah as the captain for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg. The decision comes after regular captain Kimmich was ruled out due to injury, along with vice-captains Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz.
Speaking at a press conference, Nagelsmann stated: "Jonathan Tah will replace him. We appointed a team council before the Nations League – not many of them are left because some are injured. Jona is the only one remaining. He's having a good season and deserves it. I don't know if he already knows. But now he does – and I hope he doesn't get nervous."
Tah, 29, currently plays for Bayern Munich and has been in strong form. His selection marks a departure from a long-standing tradition within the German national team, which typically sees the armband given to the most-capped player present in the squad when the primary captains are unavailable.
Nagelsmann bypasses Sane for captaincy
The decision to appoint Tah means Nagelsmann has bypassed Sane, who with 70 international appearances, is the most-capped player in the current Germany squad in the absence of Kimmich, Rudiger, and Havertz. This move is particularly significant given Nagelsmann's recent public warnings to Sane about his performance and commitment.
When questioned by Bild about why Sane, 29, was not given the armband, Nagelsmann explained: "I didn't make up this rule. But I think it makes sense to have a team council – and to actually use it." This indicates a shift towards prioritising players from the established leadership group, or "team council," over mere experience in terms of caps.
The decision to overlook Sane, especially after his recent return to the squad following an absence from the previous two international matches, underscores Nagelsmann's intent to set clear expectations for the Galatasaray winger. Nagelsmann has been vocal about his belief that Sane will have to excel on a regular basis for Galatasaray if he is to earn his place in the squad after opting for a "worse" league than the Bundesliga by joining the Turkish giants.
Sane under scrutiny despite Nagelsmann tough love
Sane has been under considerable scrutiny from Nagelsmann, who has publicly questioned his consistency and commitment since his move to Galatasaray. Nagelsmann had previously warned Sane that he would not be given "countless" opportunities to prove himself at the national team level.
These comments drew criticism from figures like Matthias Sammer and Lothar Matthaus, who argued that Sane, as an "individualist," might respond better to a more supportive approach. However, Nagelsmann has maintained his stance, asserting that Sane "can handle pressure better" and "doesn’t have to prove anything great to me, I know what he can do, and I want him to bring what he can do onto the pitch."
Sane's return to the Germany squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia marked his first inclusion since the Nations League finals in June. He has since shown improved form for Galatasaray, scoring three goals and delivering three assists in 15 appearances across the Super Lig and Champions League. Despite this, Nagelsmann's decision to not hand him the captaincy reinforces the message that performance and adherence to team principles are paramount.
Germany close in on World Cup qualification
Germany enter the match against Luxembourg with the aim of securing their place in the 2026 World Cup play-offs. They are currently level on points with Slovakia in their qualification group, with Northern Ireland three points behind. A strong performance in their final two matches is crucial to confirm their spot in the competition proper.
The match against Luxembourg will be followed by a fixture against Slovakia. Nagelsmann will be looking to avoid a repeat of their last encounter with Slovakia, where Germany suffered a surprising 2-0 defeat. The selection of Jonathan Tah as captain, a steady and reliable defender, might be seen as a move to inject stability and a strong defensive presence into the team's leadership for these important games.
What next for Germany and Sane?
Tah will lead Germany onto the field against Luxembourg on Friday. His performance as captain and his defensive solidity will be key for Germany as they seek a crucial victory.
For Sane, this decision serves as another clear message from Nagelsmann. While he is expected to start in the attacking lineup alongside Serge Gnabry, Florian Wirtz, and Nick Woltemade, he will need to deliver a compelling performance to fully justify his place and silence any lingering doubts about his commitment and consistency. The ongoing dynamic between Nagelsmann and Sane will be a significant storyline as Germany progresses through its World Cup qualification campaign.
