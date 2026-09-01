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Saga finally OVER! Julian Alvarez makes final Atletico Madrid transfer decision after Arsenal and Barcelona interest
A summer of speculation concludes
Alvarez has informed Atletico's director of football Mateu Alemany that he will not be leaving Metropolitano this summer. Despite persistent rumours linking him with an exit, the Argentine international has committed to staying at the Spanish capital at least until the winter transfer window, according to reports from La Sexta and La Pizarra de Quintana, via SPORT.
The decision comes after a turbulent few months where the forward attracted significant attention from across Europe. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were strongly credited with an interest, submitting offers to tempt the striker to return to the Premier League.
However, Alvarez has opted to reject all Premier League advances. The striker remains fixated on securing a future move to Barcelona and is unwilling to entertain alternative destinations that do not align with his ambitions in Catalonia.
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Marin shuts the door on Barca
The forward made his feelings crystal clear earlier this summer, openly expressing his desire to link up with Hansi Flick’s side. "The best thing for everyone is a transfer; I want to fulfill my dream," Alvarez admitted during the 2026 World Cup, signalling his intent to manufacture a move.
Atleti, however, adopted an uncompromising stance. The club's social media accounts openly mocked the situation, jokingly suggesting they could sign Lamine Yamal, Pedri, or Raphinha in response to the Catalan side's reported interest.
Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin delivered a definitive verdict on the saga, completely ruling out a domestic switch. "Our intention, and my personal dream, is for him to stay with us, to stay at Atletico," Marín stated. "To compete among the greats, you need great players, and Julian is one of them."
He firmly shut the door on any potential negotiations with their La Liga rivals, adding: "If he believes it's incompatible to be at Atletico Madrid, we'll look for an alternative, but it will never, ever be Barcelona."
A high-stakes stalemate
This situation has ultimately culminated in a frustrating stalemate for all parties involved. Atletico's hierarchy actively attempted to offload Alvarez to a Premier League club, eager to remove a potentially unmotivated player from Simeone’s squad before the deadline.
Instead, Alvarez stood firm. Just as the Madrid outfit enforced his contract to block his dream switch to Barcelona, the Argentine used the same contractual commitment to decline moves to England. He will now remain in the Spanish capital, biding his time until the market reopens.
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Waiting for the winter window
Alvarez must now reintegrate into Simeone's plans for the first half of the La Liga campaign. Navigating the coming months will require absolute professionalism, as he needs to maintain his form and fitness ahead of January. If Barcelona can resolve their financial constraints by the winter, a renewed pursuit of the Argentine could finally materialise.
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