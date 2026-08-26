Julian Alvarez IGNORES Mikel Arteta's call as Atletico Madrid star pushes for Barcelona move

With the Premier League route blocked, Barcelona are closely monitoring the situation. The Catalan giants are reportedly waiting for Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin to swallow his pride and sanction a domestic transfer. The saga has already caused tension between the rival clubs. Pedrerol noted that Blaugrana have been surprised by the recent interventions of Atletico president Enrique Cerezo, who rarely takes a public stance but has heavily criticised Barca during this process.

Pedrerol added: "Atletico needs him to move there. They don't want an unhappy player on the roster and they need the funds for new signings. Atletico is in a difficult spot, and Barcelona is hoping Gil Marín will eventually swallow his pride and allow Julián to join Barca, as it is the only real option available.

"Barca has been very surprised to see Enrique Cerezo get involved in the fray. Cerezo usually avoids taking a stand, yet he has been openly criticizing Barca in several statements - an attitude that has caught the club off guard. If the club's best interests were the priority, he would be sold."