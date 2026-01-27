Jude Bellingham surprisingly urged to 'stop running' by Alvaro Arbeloa as new Real Madrid boss reveals shock at England star's relentless energy

Speaking to reporters, Arbeloa said: "Jude, and I'll say it right here, it’s not that he was a surprise, but from day one I've seen a player with exceptional quality and talent. Something that's even more surprising up close. But beyond that, I've seen a leader. The other day, 48 hours after a match, I told him, 'I never usually say this, but stop running'. The performance he's showing in training, his commitment and leadership… I'm very proud of his level and of having a player like him.

"On the pitch, he's capable of so many things: he makes runs into space, reads the game, and has a great shot. He's young, but he has a wealth of experience. And he's going to be the cornerstone of this Real Madrid for many, many years to come."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!