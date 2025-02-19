Jude Bellingham ruled OUT of Real Madrid's Champions League last-16 first leg as midfielder pays the price for clattering England team-mate Phil Foden

Jude Bellingham will miss the first leg of Real Madrid's Champions League round of 16 fixture after picking up a yellow card against Manchester City.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bellingham will miss Madrid's first leg of round of 16 fixture

Shown a yellow card for a foul on Foden

Real Madrid thrash Man City 3-0 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱