'I'd love to be James Bond!' - Jude Bellingham reveals surprise acting dream amid bid for World Cup glory with England

Speaking on Fox's World Cup After Hours, Bellingham said acting appeals to him, with the role of James Bond topping his wishlist. Asked about his ambitions outside football, Bellingham told James Corden that acting is the career he finds most appealing.

"I’d love to be in a movie," Bellingham admitted. "People always ask me, ‘What’s the thing I’d want to do out of football?’ - and I never really give it that much thought, but when I have I always come to ‘I’d love to be in a film’.

"I’d love to be James Bond. I’ve watched all of them. I’ve watched the (Sean) Connery ones, Roger Moore, I’ve seen all of them. I love James Bond. I swear, I’d love to be in the back of a James Bond film. (Maybe) James Bond himself, but you’ve got to crawl before you can walk. They haven’t (found a new Bond) yet, have they?"

Bellingham also delivered the famous line, "The name’s Bond, James Bond," before joking: "I think I’ve got a shot!"