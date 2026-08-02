Joshua Zirkzee says yes to Juventus! Italian giants target Man Utd striker but prepare two Chelsea alternatives amid financial constraints

Zirkzee has reached an agreement in principle to join Juventus, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 25-year-old forward has found opportunities limited under Carrick and is said to be intrigued by the prospect of returning to a league where he previously flourished with Bologna.

Financial constraints mean the Bianconeri are prioritising a specific temporary arrangement to bring the striker to Turin. The report suggests that the ideal scenario for Juventus would be for a loan deal with a non-mandatory option to buy, mirroring the structure that saw Marcus Rashford move temporarily to Barcelona.



