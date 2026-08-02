Randal Kolo Muani is set for medical at Juventus after the Serie A club reached a €38m transfer agreement with PSG

Kolo Muani was spotted arriving at the airport on Saturday evening, greeted by the usual fervor that accompanies a major signing in Turin, per Football Italia. He quickly made his way to the club’s J-Medical facility to begin the comprehensive series of fitness tests required to finalize the transfer, which is said to be worth a total of €50 million. The club is working on an accelerated timeline to ensure the player can integrate with his new teammates as quickly as possible.

Timing is of the essence for Juventus, who are keen to have their new star involved in the tactical preparations for the upcoming Serie A season. Reports indicate that if the paperwork and physicals are processed by Sunday, Kolo Muani could fly out with the Juventus squad for their pre-season tour in the evening. This would allow him to participate in the upcoming friendly matches and build chemistry with the midfield and wide players.







