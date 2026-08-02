AFP
Randal Kolo Muani is set for medical at Juventus after the Serie A club reached a €38m transfer agreement with PSG
Medical tests and flight to pre-season tour
Kolo Muani was spotted arriving at the airport on Saturday evening, greeted by the usual fervor that accompanies a major signing in Turin, per Football Italia. He quickly made his way to the club’s J-Medical facility to begin the comprehensive series of fitness tests required to finalize the transfer, which is said to be worth a total of €50 million. The club is working on an accelerated timeline to ensure the player can integrate with his new teammates as quickly as possible.
Timing is of the essence for Juventus, who are keen to have their new star involved in the tactical preparations for the upcoming Serie A season. Reports indicate that if the paperwork and physicals are processed by Sunday, Kolo Muani could fly out with the Juventus squad for their pre-season tour in the evening. This would allow him to participate in the upcoming friendly matches and build chemistry with the midfield and wide players.
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The details of the €50m agreement
After weeks of intense negotiations between the two European heavyweights, the Bianconeri have moved away from their initial preference for a temporary solution to satisfy the demands of the French champions. The deal is structured as a €38m guaranteed fee plus up to a further €12m in add-ons, ensuring PSG receive a significant return on the forward they had deemed surplus to requirements under their current tactical setup.
The breakthrough comes after Juventus had originally explored a variety of different financial formulas to bring the striker back to the Allianz Stadium. While the Italian club had been reticent to commit to a full purchase immediately, preferring a loan with an obligation to buy, the pressure of competition and PSG's firm stance necessitated a change in strategy. The result is a significant investment that reflects the club's belief in the Frenchman's ability to lead their line for the foreseeable future.
A long-awaited return to the Bianconeri
This move marks the end of a long-running transfer saga that has seen Juventus track Kolo Muani across multiple windows. The Frenchman is a familiar face to the Turin faithful, having previously spent a successful productive stint with the club. During the second half of the 2024-25 season, he netter eight goals from 16 Serie A appearances while on loan.
Following that initial spell in Italy, Kolo Muani spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. While his time in London provided further experience in a different top European league, the move was not made permanent, leaving the door open for Juventus to reignite their interest. Having monitored his situation closely throughout his time in England and France, the Bianconeri hierarchy decided that this summer was the right moment to finally secure his services on a long-term basis.
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Juventus continue aggressive recruitment drive
The acquisition of Kolo Muani is not the only significant piece of business Juventus are concluding this week, as the club continues to overhaul the squad. Kerim Alajbegovic arrived this evening in Turin and started his medical tests, ready for the transfer from Bayer Leverkusen at €35m. This double swoop represents a massive financial outlay and a clear signal that the Old Lady is determined to reclaim its dominant position at the summit of Italian football following a period of transition. By securing both Kolo Muani and Alajbegovic, Juventus are addressing key areas of the pitch with high-ceiling talent.
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