AFP
Bayern star Joshua Kimmich reveals why he's supporting Arsenal in Champions League final
International camaraderie over club rivalry
Kimmich has confirmed he will support Arsenal when they face PSG in the Champions League final, despite Bayern Munich being eliminated by the French side in the semi-finals. The Bayern midfielder made it clear that his support is not motivated by resentment towards PSG. Instead, Kimmich is focused on seeing Germany colleague Havertz achieve success on the biggest stage in European club football.
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Backing Havertz for European glory
Kimmich believes a Champions League triumph for Havertz would provide a significant boost ahead of the German national team's upcoming commitments this summer. "I wish Kai success so that he can join us after success. Such a title brings positive energy," Kimmich said.
Kimmich praises Havertz's importance
Kimmich also took the opportunity to address the perception of Havertz back in their homeland. Despite his success abroad, Kimmich feels the Arsenal forward does not always receive the credit he deserves from German fans and media, highlighting his versatility and technical quality.
The defender said: "He is an extremely important player for us and is underrated in Germany. At the Euros he was decisive, because he brings a fantastic overall package that will help us."
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All eyes on the Champions League final
Attention now turns to the Champions League final, where Havertz and Arsenal will attempt to overcome PSG and secure European football's biggest prize. For Kimmich and the Germany squad, the outcome will also be watched closely. A successful Havertz arriving at international camp with confidence and momentum could provide a valuable lift as Germany prepare for the World Cup.