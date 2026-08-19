AFP
'Don't leave, it's not worth it' - Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho reveals how he stopped Vinicius Junior joining Arsenal
Mourinho details Vinicius contract intervention
Mourinho has lifted the lid on the frank conversation he had with Vinicius that convinced the Brazilian forward to extend his stay at Madrid this summer. The winger had entered the final 12 months of his previous deal with Los Blancos, meaning he could have departed the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer next year.
Arsenal were alerted to the situation and made contact with the player's camp after contract talks stalled over the winter. The Gunners remained optimistic of pulling off a sensational coup, with Mikel Arteta eager to add the Brazilian to his frontline. However, Vinicius chose to sign a six-year deal tying him to the Spanish giants until 2032.
- Getty Images Sport
Special One's crucial advice to Brazilian
In an interview with El Chiringuito's Josep Pedrerol, Mourinho opened up on the role he played in coaxing Vinicius away from the clutches of Arsenal. The Special One rejected claims that the contract renewal was solely down to him, insisting the forward has fallen in love with Madrid. However, the Portuguese manager admitted he held a direct and honest discussion with the star to help persuade him to remain in Spain.
"Obviously I talked to him, but Vinicius has fallen in love with Real Madrid," Mourinho revealed. The only thing I told him was: 'Vini, where do you want to go? You’ve only been in Brazil and you only know Real Madrid… You only understand Real Madrid when you leave. When you leave, that’s when you realise what Real Madrid is. Don’t leave. It’s not worth it'."
Group growth convinced winger to stay
Arsenal had grown increasingly hopeful of securing a deal as negotiations between Madrid and Vinicius broke down, but the player ultimately felt positive about the trajectory under Mourinho. The Los Blancos boss explained that the progressive environment and strong work ethic within the squad played a crucial role in securing the attacker's future.
"I think what he has felt in terms of the group’s growth, the way we’ve been working and developing, has given him a very important feeling," Mourinho added. "Vinicius is another machine – it’s a pleasure to watch him work. We have a lot of quality."
- Getty Images Sport
Liga opener awaits Real Madrid
With his long-term future firmly secured, Vinicius returned to action for Madrid in a pre-season friendly against Deportivo La Coruna and Schalke last week. He will now be expected to feature prominently on Saturday when Mourinho’s side open their Liga campaign away to Espanyol.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting