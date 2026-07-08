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‘He’s a star’ - Galactico coach Jose Mourinho backed to deliver trophy triumphs for Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid
Mourinho: The star mentor returns
Andrade has expressed his unwavering support for Mourinho as the Portuguese tactician begins his second stint at the helm of Real Madrid. Speaking to AS, the former Deportivo La Coruna and Porto defender described the 63-year-old as an icon whose influence on the modern game remains unparalleled, highlighting how his presence provides a massive boost to Florentino Perez’s latest project.
"Jose Mourinho is a star. He’s our mentor as a coach. He’s given a lot of inspiration to those of us starting out as coaches. Everything he does, his composure, how he interacts with the press, with the fans… It was a triumph for Florentino in his campaign to win the elections,” Andrade stated. He believes the manager's personality and vast experience will make this chapter even more successful than his first spell between 2010 and 2013.
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Unlocking the power of Mbappe
One of the most tantalising prospects of Mourinho’s return is his partnership with Mbappe. With the Frenchman’s stellar showings at the 2026 World Cup, Andrade expects the manager to harness that international form to finally bring the Champions League back to the Spanish capital. The expectation is that Mourinho will provide the tactical discipline and clinical edge needed to maximise the forward’s lethal output.
"He will surely be excited to get Mbappe to do the same things he is doing with France in the World Cup: winning titles and achieving important goals like the Champions League, which for Real Madrid is the most important trophy," Andrade added.
A 'golden opportunity' for change
Mourinho has already started making his mark on the squad, shifting the club’s recruitment strategy toward immediate success over long-term projects. Current stars are already feeling the excitement of the new era, with England international Bellingham describing Mourinho as a top coach and welcoming the arrival of experienced winners to the team.
Andrade noted that the current situation represents a "golden opportunity" for Mourinho because the team is coming off a disappointing season without silverware. "Mourinho’s second spell at Real Madrid... It’s a great opportunity. He’s a much more experienced coach now, and he’s going to enjoy it much more than when he first went to Real Madrid. I think he has a golden opportunity to make a lot of changes to the team, since Madrid didn’t win anything last year," he explained.
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Portuguese pride at the Bernabeu
The return of Mourinho also stirs a sense of national pride for Andrade, who sees the coach and Cristiano Ronaldo as the ultimate standard-bearers for Portuguese football. He admitted to being "happy like a kid" to see the 63-year-old back in high-level competition, though he jokingly added a caveat regarding his own former club.
"Mourinho’s happy like a kid (to return to Real Madrid), huh? He’s a star. I wish him all the best. In Portugal, we’re lucky to have one of the best coaches in the world, like Mourinho, and to have players like Cristiano, who has been top-tier, the best, a Ballon d’Or winner who also played for Real Madrid. It’s very important for us to have them as our standard-bearers. That’s why I’m so excited about Mourinho signing again for Real Madrid and hoping he wins every game... except against Deportivo," Andrade concluded.
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