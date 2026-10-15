Hanging by his fingernails! Jamie Carragher issues brutal Jose Mourinho verdict despite Real Madrid's Champions League comeback against Roma

Real Madrid secured all three points at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night, but their performance against Roma raised more questions than answers. The Spanish giants found themselves trailing 3-1 with just eight minutes of normal time remaining.

A late resurgence saved Mourinho’s side from an embarrassing defeat. Summer signing Carlos Espi initiated the revival, with goals from Kylian Mbappe, Endrick, and Antonio Rudiger ultimately sealing a 4-3 win. The result maintains Madrid's flawless start to their European campaign, but the chaotic nature of the victory highlighted significant defensive frailties.

The lack of control throughout the match has cast doubt over Mourinho's tactical influence. Despite the Portuguese manager's reputation for building resolute, well-organised teams, his current squad appears disjointed.



