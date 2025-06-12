Kylian Mbappe Antonio RudigerGetty
'I was just joking around' - Antonio Rudiger defends his and Kylian Mbappe's mocking of Atletico Madrid fans that landed Real Madrid defender a €40k fine

K. MbappeA. RuedigerReal MadridAtletico Madrid

Antonio Rudiger says he was "just joking around" when he mocked Atletico Madrid fans after UEFA slapped him with €40k fine and warning.

  • Rudiger, Mbappe mocked Atletico fans post-match
  • Real Madrid star hit with €40k UEFA fine
  • Defender says gesture was playful, not malicious
