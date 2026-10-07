‘Like losing John Terry or Gianfranco Zola’ - Moises Caicedo’s importance to Chelsea talked up as Frank Leboeuf wonders if replacement for £125m Enzo Fernandez is required

Asked if Chelsea, after losing Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City in the summer transfer window, need to add another body to their engine room, World Cup-winning former Blues defender Leboeuf - who was speaking in association with Mr Gamble - told GOAL: “It's a very good question. I think a lot of work still needs to be done in the middle of the park and at the back because of Xabi Alonso's tactics when he wants to play three at the back.

“I don't think it really works right now. In the middle of the park, it's hard to make a judgment because you don't have Caicedo. Caicedo was the main man above Enzo Fernandez for me, and when you don't have your main player, it's like when you didn't have John Terry, Frank Lampard, or Didier Drogba or for us, when you didn't have Zola, that was a different team.

“When you don't have Caicedo, it's hard to make a judgment about Chelsea. Chelsea is struggling right now because they're not strong enough in the middle of the park, that's for sure.

“When Caicedo comes back, he can play with [Romeo] Lavia or [Reece] James. The problem is if Caicedo is injured and Lavia is also injured most of the time, it's hard to build something strong. What was good with Fernandez and Caicedo previously was that they were able to play at least 40 games a year. That's where you have to work on it.

“Again, I don't want to make a definitive statement and say they need to buy someone until we see how it works with Caicedo in the middle of the park, because that would be a big change.

“We are happy with what's going on offensively with Chelsea right now, and we clearly see something needs to be done in the middle of the park and at the back, but it's hard to definitively say they need a player.

“Right now, I can't say that while Caicedo is still in the dressing room or on the bench. You already have Lavia, [Valentin] Barco, and James. But those players have to be fit. That's the thing.”