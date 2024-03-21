Wrexham AP McCoyGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

How legendary jockey AP McCoy is inspiring Wrexham’s promotion race – with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney making Phil Parkinson their entry in the League Two Grand National

WrexhamPhil ParkinsonLeague Two

Phil Parkinson has revealed how AP McCoy is inspiring another promotion race at Wrexham, with the Dragons competing in a League Two Grand National.

  • Welsh outfit riding high in League Two
  • Chasing down a top-three finish
  • Looking to other sports for inspiration

